Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart showcase PS5 Pro improvements

The PS5 Pro is set to release this week, and we already know of a lot of games that are getting enhanced versions for the mid-gen console. Two such games are Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, both of which come from Insomniac Games.

In the videos below, you can check out both of the games with their improved visuals from the PS5 Pro, as well as some insights from the developers about how the more powerful console can give players a better visual experience.

With PSSR, improved graphical fidelity, and more, the PS5 Pro does offer improvements. Whether they'll be enough to entice the average gamer is unknown, so we'll have to wait on sales numbers to find out how successful this console is. Keep an eye out for our review.

