Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players pick their least-favourite suit

HQ

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gives players plenty of options in how they want Miles and Peter to look, but not all suits are created equal, and in the days since release fans have been unlocking each suit and pointing out the best and worst of the bunch online.

It seems one suit has taken the cake. Late in the game, you'll get access to Miles' Evolved Suit, a new costume for Miles which is meant to be of his own make. Fans all over social media have some major problems with this suit, from the overall look to the weird cut-out at the top to show Miles' new haircut.

"This shit was as bad as Uncle Aaron's beats," said one user, calling back to the atrocious beat Uncle Aaron made in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Some even think that it's just a paid advert for Adidas. "The fact that it has an Adidas logo on it makes me think Adidas paid them to make a new suit that's cannon to the story so they can display their logo," said Reddit user yeti0013.

What do you think of the new suit?