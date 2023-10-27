Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch removes weirdest bug in the game

HQ

Insomniac Games has just released a new patch for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which will put an end to some problems fans have had with the game since launch. One is a cosmetic issue, but one that has understandably upset a lot of people, while another is a gameplay glitch that is quite funny.

The former issue regards the Puerto Rican flag in Miles' apartment. In the base version of the game, it was actually a Cuban flag, something that Insomniac has since apologised for. "Today's patch corrects an error where the Cuban flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the Puerto Rican flag. We understand that accurate representation matters, and greatly regret this error. We sincerely apologize and will do better in the future," the developer writes.

Also, as Insomniac then confirmed over on Twitter/X, the infamous Spider-Cube glitch has reportedly been fixed as well. The glitch would see player models become a small white cube after not loading in properly. They would still be able to swing around New York, but as a small cube instead of one of the game's two Spider-Men.

There are reports of the cube returning out in the wild, but these might not be legitimate, and could come from people who've not yet downloaded the latest patch.

Have you encountered the infamous Spider-Cube?