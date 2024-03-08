Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game+ update could corrupt your existing saves

HQ

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 finally added New Game+ along with a host of other features yesterday. After around five months since the game launched, fans finally feel like they're getting the complete experience as they can jump back in with all the suits they've earned for a fresh run at the story.

Be warned, though, as there's a new issue that has appeared with this update. According to Insomniac Games, some fans have been able to access the developer menu, which could corrupt your existing saves.

If you don't access that menu, and play the game as intended, you should be fine, but it's worth giving out the warning all the same. A hotfix is planned, but until that releases, just ignore the developer menu behind the curtain.