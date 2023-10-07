Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lets you make web swinging as hard as you like

HQ

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is going to have a lot of settings for us to tweak. From combat difficulty to an incredible amount of accessibility options, there's a lot of ways to make your Spidey experience feel like your own.

Now, we know this will also extend to web swinging. If, for whatever reason, you want to have a more accurate swinging experience, you can heighten the difficulty by lowering the Swing Assistance slider.

As explained by director of community and marketing James Stevenson, the slider is set at 10 by default, giving you a pretty easy traversal experience. However, if you bring that number down, you'll need to be more accurate with how you swing and have a mastery over the analogue stick to make sure you're going in the right direction.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on the 20th of October for PS5.