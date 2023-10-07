Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lets you make web swinging as hard as you like

Really feel like Spider-Man as you slam constantly into buildings.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is going to have a lot of settings for us to tweak. From combat difficulty to an incredible amount of accessibility options, there's a lot of ways to make your Spidey experience feel like your own.

Now, we know this will also extend to web swinging. If, for whatever reason, you want to have a more accurate swinging experience, you can heighten the difficulty by lowering the Swing Assistance slider.

As explained by director of community and marketing James Stevenson, the slider is set at 10 by default, giving you a pretty easy traversal experience. However, if you bring that number down, you'll need to be more accurate with how you swing and have a mastery over the analogue stick to make sure you're going in the right direction.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on the 20th of October for PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

