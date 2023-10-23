Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the biggest launches of the year

HQ

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the biggest physical gaming launches of the year. Data from Gamesindustry.biz's Christopher Dring shows that the web-slinging action title is the 4th biggest launch of the year so far, falling just behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hogwarts Legacy, and EA Sports FC 24.

These statistics are just for the UK, mind you, but they still show an impressive start for Insomniac's Spidey sequel. Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which launched on the same day, also saw some good boxed sales figures, even if it did fall behind Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder took second place in the sales charts, and is the third-biggest launch for a Mario platforming game in UK chart history. Again, it's worth noting these numbers just concern physical sales, as the data for digital sales will come later.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may be impressive, but its launch isn't quite as big as God of War: Ragnarök's. Still, another hit for Sony's first-party efforts.

Which game have you been playing, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Super Mario Bros. Wonder?