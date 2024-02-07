Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is getting New Game+ and new suits in March

HQ

It's been close to two months since Insomnaic said they were delaying the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update that would bring New Game+ to the game. They didn't want to give us a date back then, but only said to expect it early in 2024. Now we know exactly when it'll arrive.

Insomniac reveals that the next big update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will arrive on the 7th of March. We're not told anything new about what's included in it, so we'll have to settle with New Game+, replayable missions, new suits, the option to change time of day and tendril colours.