Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is coming to PC in January

It was only a matter of time before Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would launch on PC, but many believed we would have to wait a while to let God of War: Ragnarök get its time in the spotlight on the master race. Turns out, your friendly neighbourhood spidey is basically just around the corner.

Insomniac and Nixxes Software (this studio hasn't taken a breath since being acquired by Sony back in 2021) decided to surprise fans at New York Comic-Con by revealing that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch on PC (both Steam and Epic Games Store) the 30th of January 2025. This version of the game will include everything that has come to the PS5 version, including New Game+, new suits and enhanced Photo Mode.

PC requirements and other details will be shared in the three months leading up to launch, but the trailer below already makes the game look stunning.