Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is around the same length as the first game

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be around the same length as the first game, according to the title's director Ryan Smith.

Speaking with VG247, Smith confirmed that we won't be spending 80-100 hours swinging around New York, as Insomniac has focused on delivering a shorter, more memorable experience.

"Spider-Man 2 is in the same ball-park as the first game in terms of overall play time," said Smith. "We really thought about how to make each of the moments a little more epic, or a little deeper, or a little more story-integrated."

"We don't want this to be an 80-100 hour game, that's not where we want to be. We want to tell amazing stories, the best we can. We want to make every mission really, really memorable. That's our goal, rather than going super, super broad."



As per HowLongtoBeat.com, a regular run of Spider-Man, i.e. completing the story and some side quests, would run you around 25 hours, with 17 being the average runtime for just doing the main story and 35 being for completionist runs. That seems like a good amount of time to spend, and it's nice to know we won't need to put in 100 hours to feel like we've had a time well-spent in New York.