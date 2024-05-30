Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sold 11 million copies

HQ

Sony didn't sell as many PlayStation 5 consoles as they had hoped last fiscal year (even after lowering their expectations), but that doesn't mean the Japanese company is suffering.

The latest business report reveals that the PS5 generation is Sony's most profitable yet. Not because there are more active users on PlayStation 5 than PS4, as they are basically equal, but because PS5 owners spend far more money on DLC, expansions and services than those on last generation. One of the reasons for this is that PS5 players have for more gameplay hours than the ones with a PS4, so there's no doubt that the rise of live-service and free-to-play games have helped.

That doesn't mean Sony will force all of its studios to make these kinds of games, even if it seemed that way a few years ago. Page 23 of the presentation shows that Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studios, Insomniac, Sucker Punch and Asobi will continue to make single-player story-focused games, while Bungie, Firewalk, Haven and the like will take care of the live-service titles.

Not a bad idea when the presentation also confirms that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sold more than 11 million copies. Not bad for a (for the time being) PlayStation 5-exlusive, but last year's Insomniac hack showed that it might not be as high as hoped. Still, Sony makes it absolutely clear that Spider-Man will continue to be one of its biggest franchises along with God of War, The Last of Us, Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima, Gran Turismo and Destiny, meaning we'll see sequels and spin-offs from all of those in the future.