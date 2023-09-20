Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finished development

HQ

PlayStation Studios has understandably seemed very confident about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lately. We've seen several fantastic trailers and gameplay presentations, so the extremely positive hands-on impressions shared last week made many of us even more excited. That's why it's a pleasure to share today's news.

Insomniac reveals that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has "gone gold", which in simple terms means it has finished development and will launch on the 20th of October as planned. You can see four of the game's lead actors share the great news below.