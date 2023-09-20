Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finished development

So Insomniac's PlayStation 5-exclusive won't be delayed away from its the 20th of October launch.

HQ

PlayStation Studios has understandably seemed very confident about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lately. We've seen several fantastic trailers and gameplay presentations, so the extremely positive hands-on impressions shared last week made many of us even more excited. That's why it's a pleasure to share today's news.

Insomniac reveals that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has "gone gold", which in simple terms means it has finished development and will launch on the 20th of October as planned. You can see four of the game's lead actors share the great news below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

