Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 delays New Game Plus, replayable missions and more to 2024

Insomniac wants to include more stuff in the game's next big update.

HQ

Insomniac followed the PlayStation Studios tradition of announcing that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would get a New Game Plus mode a few months after launch. In this case, the developers said they were hoping to have it ready before 2024, but plans change.

We're now told Marvel's Spider-Man 2's next big update has been delayed to early in 2024. The good news is that this also gives the developers more time to include even more cool stuff in the update, like being able to replay missions, the option to change time of day, swap tendril colours and more.

What kind of other additions and improvements do you want to see in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in 2024?

