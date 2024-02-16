Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Baldur's Gate III win big at the D.I.C.E. Awards

HQ

The results of the 2024 D.I.C.E. Awards are here, and it was a big night for Insomniac Games. While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may not have taken home any awards at The Game Awards, it did sweep the most wins at the D.I.C.E. Awards.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Action Game of the Year, Outstanding Technical Achievement, and Miles Morales specifically won for Outstanding Achievement in Character.

Baldur's Gate III took home 5 awards, once again proving itself as the unstoppable force of 2023's game releases. It won Game of the Year, RPG of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Story, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction.

Elsewhere, there were some wins for the other big names of 2023. Street Fighter 6 took home Fighting Game of the Year. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder did Nintendo proud by winning Adventure Game of the Year and Family Game of the Year respectively. Remedy's Alan Wake 2 didn't do as well as some might have hoped, but it did get Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction.

Check out all of the winners here and let us know who you think should've won.