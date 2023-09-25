Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor tells fans to 'get over' face change

HQ

While we're all looking forward to the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 next month, some can't quite get over the fact that Peter Parker's face will have changed somewhat. If you played the remastered version of the original game, you might not notice a difference.

But if you played the 2018 game, you'll surely see that Peter looks a lot younger in this newer face model. The actor who plays Spider-Man, Yuri Lowenthal, recently spoke about the face change to Comicbook.com, where he said that people need to get over it, explaining that the studio wanted to "make this change so that the facial animation is better."

"I don't care if he looks like a goblin. If my performance is better, then I'm in. I'm kind of tired of talking about it, to be honest, because I think everything that needs to be said has been said. Some people will take longer to get over it, some people will never get over it."

He does take away a positive from this experience, though, saying: "the one positive thing I take away from this experience is that people connected emotionally, so hard and so deeply in the first game, that they're mad when they feel that person changes. I can only be so mad about that because it worked... you connected with the character which is great. Now, get over it!"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches for PS5 on the 20th of October.