Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor says Spider-Man has 'greatest rogues gallery'

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is right around the corner. With the official release coming this Friday (and our review out today if you want to keep an eye out), there's not much time left until we'll all be swinging through the streets of New York once more.

In an interview with Collider, actor Yuri Lowenthal got to sit down and chat about his role as Peter Parker and the connection he's grown to have with Spider-Man. He also got to make some big claims about the character, including saying he's in the running for having the best rogues gallery.

"I will just comment by saying that, second to maybe Batman or maybe on par with Batman, Spider-Man has the greatest rogues gallery villains," Lowenthal said.

Spider-Man does have some iconic villains. We'll see at least three of them in the game in the Lizard, Venom, and Kraven, but there are many more from the first title and the comic books that still stand out as incredible baddies.

Do you agree with Yuri Lowenthal?