Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Across the Spider-Verse cameo explained

NOTE: While this article doesn't contain story spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it does spoil the ending of one of the game's sidequests, so be warned if you want to go in completely blind.

Apart from taking the fight to Kraven, Venom, and the other major villains that appear in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you've got plenty of side activities to get involved with in New York. Somewhere in the early-mid game, you'll be given the quest of collecting Spider-Bots dotted around the map.

These are small robots that ping a visible signal from a distance. There are a lot of them on the map and even if they are pretty simple to spot, it can be a chore collecting the dozens of them. Luckily, I've gone through that effort so you don't have to.

As you collect the Spider-Bots, you'll get an occasional call from Ganke, telling you that the frequency of the signal from these bots appears to be coming from thousands of miles away. At first, Spider-Man and Ganke think that these robots could come from outer space.

But, over time it slowly becomes clear that these Spider-Bots are in fact coming from New York. Or, more accurately, different versions of it. All of the robots have different designs, most of which are modelled after the suits you can unlock in-game, which does point to them belonging to different Spider-People across the Spider-Verse.

Once you've finally collected the last Spider-Bot, you'll pinpoint where they've come from. Heading to a random wall in Hell's Kitchen, you see an interdimensional portal open up before you. If you weren't sure before now that this is a direct reference to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this portal should tell you otherwise.

On the other side of the portal is a mysterious woman called Delilah. This highly skilled assassin is a character some Spidey fans may be familiar with, but for the uninitiated, in Across the Spider-Verse Delilah was meant to appear in a deleted scene. She runs the Bar With No Name, a villain hangout spot that serves all the infamous villains in Spider-Man's rogues gallery. While Delilah didn't make it into the animated movie, she certainly appears here, given a nostalgic gaming look.

After a short exchange of dialogue, where Peter or Miles have no idea who Delilah is, the bartender reclaims all the Spider-Bots, and then says not to tell Miguel about this whole ordeal. Left entirely confused, the portal then closes on our Spider-Man before they continue their web-slinging adventure.

This isn't exactly a mind-blowing cameo, but it is a nice nod to the Across the Spider-Verse movie, in the same way that Spider-Man from the PS4 game appeared in the animated film earlier this year. Perhaps it also indicates that Delilah may show up in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse even if she missed her appearance in the sequel. Even from her reference in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse artbook, she's proven to be a popular character. Perhaps she could even return for a third Spider-Man game if Insomniac goes down the Spider-Verse route.

