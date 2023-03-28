Marvel's Secret Invasion seemingly set for June release

Recently, Marvel decided to pull the release windows on many of its Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ productions, which led fans to question whether Secret Invasion would arrive in spring as planned, whether Loki Season 2 would come in summer, and so forth.

Well it looks like one will miss its formerly planned release window, as Disney+ recently showed that Secret Invasion will be coming on June 21, 2023. Strangely enough, you can't find the show on the streamer any more, which suggests that someone pressed the wrong button at Disney+ headquarters, but at least fans now have an idea of when the Samuel L. Jackson-headlined show might be arriving.

If Secret Invasion does come in June, we would have to assume that Season 2 of Loki won't be coming before autumn at the earliest, as Marvel doesn't usually release another series without a few weeks or months of a break in between. As for the productions after this, we'll just have to wait and see what Marvel's plan will look like.

If you haven't already, you can see the trailer for Secret Invasion below, as that has been public for months now.