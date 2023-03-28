Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Secret Invasion

Marvel's Secret Invasion seemingly set for June release

At least that's what Disney+ said recently.

Recently, Marvel decided to pull the release windows on many of its Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ productions, which led fans to question whether Secret Invasion would arrive in spring as planned, whether Loki Season 2 would come in summer, and so forth.

Well it looks like one will miss its formerly planned release window, as Disney+ recently showed that Secret Invasion will be coming on June 21, 2023. Strangely enough, you can't find the show on the streamer any more, which suggests that someone pressed the wrong button at Disney+ headquarters, but at least fans now have an idea of when the Samuel L. Jackson-headlined show might be arriving.

If Secret Invasion does come in June, we would have to assume that Season 2 of Loki won't be coming before autumn at the earliest, as Marvel doesn't usually release another series without a few weeks or months of a break in between. As for the productions after this, we'll just have to wait and see what Marvel's plan will look like.

If you haven't already, you can see the trailer for Secret Invasion below, as that has been public for months now.

Secret Invasion

