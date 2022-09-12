Marvel's Secret Invasion gets a trailer ahead of spring 2023 debut

HQ

As part of the D23 Expo over the weekend, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Set to star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury once again, the series shows Fury facing off against a Skrull faction that is attempting to take over Earth.

Of course, Fury won't have to handle this threat alone, and has instilled the help of Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, and Don Cheadle's Rhodey/War Machine, and there are a few other interesting names that are appearing in the series in some form also, including Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

As for when Secret Invasion will debut, we're told that it will have a Spring 2023 release window, and that it will span six episodes. Check out the trailer for the series below.