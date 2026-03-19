Marvel's redefining Avengers: Armageddon comic series is regarded as the "origin of the end"

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Last year, we touched on the reveal of Avengers: Armageddon, a new comic event that would be launching in June and that would look to serve up a massive redefining of Marvel's superteam, the likes we haven't seen since Avengers: Disassembled arrived years ago. Since the reveal, we also learnt that Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon would debut before to set up this transformative story, and now today, we can finally hone in on the details of the major narrative event.

For one, Avengers: Armageddon will be looking to debut from June 3, when the first of the five-issue story will make its arrival. As for what the story will unpack, we're told the following (beware, as there are some spoilers for One World Under Doom and Captain America (2025)).

"Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped...but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine, and more... but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation."

Written by Chip Zdarsky, with art by Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz, and covers from Dike Ruan, Avengers: Armageddon is also said to be a "pivotal chapter" that will then directly lead into a "new era of Avengers" that will be commencing sometime later in 2026. You can see the cover for this anticipated comic below.

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