Marvel's new zombies series won't be pulling any punches

Marvel's zombies storyline might be one of the most graphic comic book spin-offs out there. Featuring zombie superheroes as they rip and tear their way through the world, ever hungrier for more flesh, it can get quite intense and probably isn't the best comic to start on as a kid.

A new animated series will bring the Marvel Zombies run to our screens, and will follow the aftermath of the What If...? episode that first introduced the idea of flesh-eating superheroes to the MCU.

Speaking with IGN, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Windebaum spoke about how this upcoming series is going to be much more mature than what Marvel has put out before.

"In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we're making a Marvel Zombies show right now that is pretty intense that's for sure a TV-MA show," said Windebaum. "It's trying to honour the comics. And what was so great about the comics was it not pulling its punches. That's certainly what we're going for on that project also."

