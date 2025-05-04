Marvel's new Fantastic Four posters are a delightful trip down memory lane

HQ

On July 25th, Marvel Studios' upcoming reimagining of The Fantastic Four hits theaters, starring the ever-busy Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) in one of the lead roles.

The film aims to reboot the beloved comic series with a fresh take, choosing not to follow in the footsteps of previous film adaptations.

To build hype, Marvel Studios has now released five unique character posters with a retro-inspired design, clearly drawing influence from classic collector cards. The posters feature Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the team's robot companion, H.E.R.B.I.E. Given that the movie is set in a parallel version of the 1960s, the posters feel spot-on in both tone and style.

Check out the full synopsis and the posters below:

Official Synopsis:

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, the film follows Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Are you hyped to see Fantastic Four: First Steps?