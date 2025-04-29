Marvel's new Fantastic Four comic is set in the film universe

HQ

Ahead of almost every movie based on comic books, the publishers release new comics. Naturally, Fantastic Four will be no exception. However, Marvel Studios has never before collaborated with Marvel Comics to launch a new comic that is actually canon and set within the MCU. That will change with the upcoming comic The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Matt Fraction, who has previously written stories about Hawkeye and Fantastic Four, will also be writing this new comic, which will consist of a single issue. Mark Buckingham will illustrate it, and the cover will be created by Phil Noto. In the comic, we will follow the team four years after they gained their powers, confirming that neither the film nor the comic will be a so-called origin story.

"The heart of Marvel has always stemmed from the comics, and Kevin and the team have been bringing those pages to life in extraordinary ways with each and every film. With this comic, we're bringing those two worlds together in a way we think fans will love." You can read more here.