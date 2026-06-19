Marvel's Midnight X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man will all kick off on the same day

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When Marvel Comics announced the Midnight label, with this being a darker and more twisted exploration into some of the most famous characters in Marvel history, it planned to debut the three sagas that would start the wider label in a staggered run. Midnight X-Men would debut in August, all before Midnight Fantastic Four in September, and then Midnight Spider-Man in October. The comic giant has had a change of heart.

We're now told that all three inaugural issues for these new comic series will debut on the same day in October. As for why Marvel decided to do this, essentially, it wants to give these debuts a major splash, seeing all three arrive on a day when no other Marvel story will be launching.

"The debut issues of all three titles will hit stands together on October 7 as the only new Marvel comics released that day, an impactful and rare move reflecting the project's unique scope and potential to grip readers."

For more on what to expect from Midnight, you can head over here for an expanded synopsis on each comic book line, but for those looking for something more readily available, the explanation below does a lot of heavy lifting.

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"The X-Men no longer fight for acceptance, they hunger for blood. The Fantastic Four venture into the unknown not to save the world—but to unleash terror upon it. And Spider-Man discovers that with great power... comes something monstrous."