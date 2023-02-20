Marvel's Midnight Suns shows off Venom gameplay

HQ

Recently it was revealed that the latest paid DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns will include Venom, the iconic symbiote.

Now, we have a new gameplay trailer to dive into with Venom, showcasing his powers. Unsurprisingly, Venom is at his best dealing large amounts of damage to enemies, and can make quick work of them using his Ravenous resource.

Ravenous is charged over time, though there are other ways to hold on to your charges and the Insatiable Hunger ability, which gives you one Ravenous charge immediately.

Check out the Ravenous mechanic and plenty of Venom gameplay footage below: