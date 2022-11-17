Marvel's Midnight Suns introduces the Abbey

HQ

'Welcome to the Abbey' is the title of the latest trailer from Marvel's Midnight Suns, which basically introduces us to the Abbey. So what is it then? Well, it's basically your home and hub world where you get to hang out, make decisions and shake things up between the missions.

This grim old place doesn't look like your typical superhero HQ, which actually makes it even more interesting, and it clearly has a lot to offer. Check it out below.

Marvel's Midnight Suns launches on December 2 for PC, Playstation Switch and Xbox.