Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns introduces the Abbey

This is where you get to hang out between your missions.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

'Welcome to the Abbey' is the title of the latest trailer from Marvel's Midnight Suns, which basically introduces us to the Abbey. So what is it then? Well, it's basically your home and hub world where you get to hang out, make decisions and shake things up between the missions.

This grim old place doesn't look like your typical superhero HQ, which actually makes it even more interesting, and it clearly has a lot to offer. Check it out below.

Marvel's Midnight Suns launches on December 2 for PC, Playstation Switch and Xbox.

HQ
Marvel's Midnight Suns

Related texts



Loading next content