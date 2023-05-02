Marvel's Midnight Suns cancelled on Nintendo Switch

HQ

We've seen a handful of developers and publishers choose to delay the last-gen versions of their games while still launching them as planned on PS5 and Xbox Series lately, which has lead many to question how or if games that struggle on the latter can run on the weaker consoles. Turns out, some of them can't.

Firaxis and 2K have announced that the Nintendo Switch version of Marvel's Midnight Suns has been cancelled. We're not given a reason for this, as the press release instead continues with some good news by announcing that the game is still coming to PS4 and Xbox One digitally on May 11. Not only that. We're also getting the final expansion, Blood Storm, the same day, which includes Storm as a playable character, an enhanced THREAT Room and more story. You can see some of all of these things in the trailer below.