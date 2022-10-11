Marvel's Iron Man VR breaks the sound barrier in Meta Quest 2 in November

HQ

Meta Connect, the biggest Meta Quest 2 event is happening right now, and both the company and the studios have given an update on how the platform has fared in recent months (given its recent price increase), as well as what's new to come.

Taking stock of the two years since Meta Quest 2 was released, Meta boasts about the solvency of their system and the profitability for developers working on it, using as an example that more than a third of their apps make millions in revenue (such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which has over 50 million in revenue on Quest alone, more than double that of all other VR platforms). They also boast other titles such as Zenith: the Last City, Resident Evil 4 and Blade & Sorcery.

The future of Meta Quest 2

But perhaps most interesting is what's in store for the near future, including the announcement of the November release of Marvel's Iron Man VR, an action adventure in which we travel the world wearing Tony Stark's famous armour while battling the villainous Ghost, a hacker with a dangerous army of drones and a mysterious connection to Stark's past. Packed with deep references for long-time Marvel fans, this is as close as you can get to inhabiting Iron Man's armour, short of building your own. Marvel's Iron Man VR will arrive on November 3, 2022, so it's just around the corner.

HQ

They've also unveiled an integrated game creator for Population: One called Population: One Sandbox, a game creator for designing scenarios to battle royale with. With access to community creations, this expansion of the experience promises almost infinite replayability for BigBox VR's action shooter.

The final date for Among US VR has also been announced. It will be 10 November 2022. And it has done so with a gameplay trailer, which you can watch below.

HQ

Following the success of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Skydance interactive has announced The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution, a new adventure that continues the story after the events of the original. More zombies, fewer resources and a tougher survival experience await you on December 1st. By the way, Skydance has also shown a brief glimpse of their new project by the name of Behemoth, which they promise will be an even more challenging survival experience created from scratch.

And beyond that the future is still uncertain, though hopeful, because Oculus Studios has announced that Camouflaj Studios (Marvel's Iron Man VR), Twisted Pixel (Wilson's Heart, Path of the Warrior) and Armature Studio (the team behind Resident Evil 4 on Meta Quest 2) have officially joined them. It is currently unknown which project(s) they will be embarking on next.

What do you think of the news for Meta Quest 2?