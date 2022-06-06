Marvel's I Am Groot mini-series is streaming this August

HQ

Disney and Marvel has officially revealed that this August will include a double helping of Marvel Studios content, as not only will She-Hulk: Attorney at Law start streaming on August 17, but the animated mini-series I Am Groot will land on Disney+ on August 10.

While we're awaiting a trailer for the show still, we do have a new poster that you can see below, and the official Marvel website has shared a very brief bit of information looking into what the show will be offering up.

We're told, "The series of original shorts —following Baby Groot's glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars — premieres on August 10 exclusively on Disney+."

This of course comes soon after it was revealed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would start streaming on Disney+ on June 22.