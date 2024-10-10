Marvel's head of TV compares Daredevil: Born Again to Game of Thrones

HQ

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere early next year. The return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil was teased in the 2021 MCU movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it has otherwise been a very long wait to see our lawyer-turned-crimefighter back in action.

Daredevil: Born Again was recently hyped up by Marvel's head of television, streaming, and animation Brad Windebaum, who said the following to ABC regarding the new series:

"Imagine if New York City was as intricate and problematic and scary as the world of Game of Thrones," he said. "All these forces vying for control, and it can be really hopeful at times, and really violent at times, and dark-but also there's light at the end of the tunnel if you could just fight for it."

So it's likely we'll have more than just Kingpin fighting Daredevil in this series, and it could be something akin to The Penguin, which saw multiple crime families fighting for superiority.

What do you want to see in Daredevil: Born Again?