Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to feature costumes from the MCU movies

Following its reveal, and after getting an in-depth look at the game, we had the chance to chat with the team behind Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Eidos-Montreal's new game is a single player, narrative-driven adventure where we play as Peter Quill, Star-Lord, leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, on a quest to save the universe.

The adventure is full of references not only from the comics, but also from the films. Some of them, through the costumes of the characters. There will be skins in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, or, at least, outfits, although none of them will be behind a paywall. Players will be able to obtain everything by exploring the world.

We wanted to know more about those skins, how many there will be or if there will be any of them inspired by the MCU movies. On that topic, Mary DeMarle, Senior Narrative Director, explained to us:

"We do have a lot of outfits in the game. I think we have around 39 different outfits that are in the game, and they are inspired by everything, from the movies to the comics, so you'll find some very classic outfits. It's all cosmetics, so they don't affect the abilities or how anyone plays."

According to the director, all of them will be found by exploring the world: "The way you find them is, as you're going through the levels, you're exploring, and you're looking through little nooks and crannies and secret hideaways, and when you go and explore these secret areas, you can find everything, from crafting parts to upgrade the perks for your equipment, you can find outfits and put them on the characters right away, you can find things like these Guardians collectibles, that allow you to... They are items that are valuable to your teammates".

DeMarle also added that "we have a photo mode too, so when you put the costumes on, you can do the photo mode and all that".

These collectibles will go straight onto the Milano, the Guardians' ship, and will not be simple cosmetics. Some of them will belong to specific team members, such as Gamora's figurines mentioned in the Square Enix Presents gameplay. Through those, "you can talk the specific Guardian about it, and learn more about their backstory".

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is out on 26 October on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.