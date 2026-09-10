Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is finally getting a native Switch 2 version

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While Nintendo Switch users have been able to play the brilliant and often overlooked Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy by taking advantage of the Cloud version of the game on the platform, soon there will be a way to appreciate the game to a better standard, as former reports suggested.

Eidos Montreal has revealed a new special Encore Edition of the game, which is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 and which will finally bring a native version of the project to Nintendo's platform.

This edition is optimised for the Switch 2 system, offering a Quality graphical mode targeting 30 fps at 1440p resolution plus a Performance alternative hitting 40 fps at 1080p when docked and in TV mode. This is then all on top of 30 fps when in handheld, with the exact handheld resolution not explicitly mentioned.

What we do also know is this version of the game will include an "all-new set of glam rock outfits" for the cosmic heroes at the heart of this game, which will also be exclusive to this edition and the Switch 2.

With all of this being said, the official launch date for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on Switch 2 is locked in for November 5 and you can see the announcement trailer for the Encore Edition below.