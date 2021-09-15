HQ

Eidos-Montréal has put the fears of fans to rest, as it has confirmed that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has gone gold and will release as planned on October 26. Sharing the news, the team posted the following GIF of Star-Lord and Cosmo victory dancing on the Milano.

This news is refreshing indeed, as just yesterday we saw the delay of Dying Light 2 and the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One were also pushed back. As we have mentioned before, these delays often occur at a similar time as each other, so it's nice to know Guardians of the Galaxy won't be added to this recent list.