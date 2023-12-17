Marvel's Echo trailer reveals it'll arrive one day earlier than planned

HQ

Last month, Marvel gave us the first trailer for the upcoming Echo series, confirming that all five episodes would come to Disney+ on the 10th of January after being delayed from November. Plans have changed again...kind of.

This latest Echo trailer doesn't just highlight that this will be Marvel's most brutal TV show with some pretty cool fighting, including a peek at Daredevil. It also reveals that Echo now is set to premiere at 6 PM PT on the 9th of January. This means the five episodes will become available here at 2 AM GMT / 3 AM CET, so many of us in Europe won't have to change the date marked in our calendars.