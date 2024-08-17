Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine becomes the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever

HQ

It's safe to say that in recent years, some fans have been experiencing MCU-fatigue in a post-Endgame world, but Marvel have found their next hit, and perhaps the spark that will turn their fortunes around in the form of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Sinking its claws into the box office, the third outing of Ryan Reynolds' loud-mouthed mercenary has been the most successful by far, breaking not only its predecessors' takings, but overtaking Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, currently sitting at $1.085 billion in global takings (thanks, Collider).

A far cry from the dark, dramatic, psychological exploration showcased in Joker, Deadpool & Wolverine delivers a one-two-punch of saucy humour with a pairing of seriousness - the latter delivered in the form of Hugh Jackman's crowd-drawing return to the screen in his iconic role as Wolverine.

Whether giving the franchise one last chance, revisiting the film for nostalgia, or still loving the ride, one thing is for certain - Marvel have a hit on their hands, and one of titanic proportions.

With Deadpool & Wolverine the title holder for largest R-rated opening weekend and box office takings of all time, it's safe to say it's one of the most successful superhero films of all time, and especially recent memory, so we may be seeing a lot more of this kind of material from the MCU.