Marvel's Deadpool VR announces release date and new villain voiced by John Leguizamo

The next game by Marvel Games will be exclusive to VR. Deadpool will be the star of a new adventure, exclusive to Meta Quest 3, and a new trailer has been released showing new villains. One of them, Mojo, will be voiced by John Leguizamo.

Remember that, in this game (nothing to do with the movies or the 2012 forgotten game), the merc with a mouth will be voiced by Neil Patrick Harris. Other villains include Lady Deathstroke, Mephisto, Ultimo and Omega Red. The gameplay blends parkour with free form combat system.

Marvel's Deadpool VR launches on November 18 only on Meta Quest 3 and 3S.