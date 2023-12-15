Marvel's Blade shows off some incredible concept art

HQ

Marvel's Blade may have only just been revealed, but already we have some new concept art to feast our eyes upon.

Showing the cityscape of this changed version of Paris, what looks to be the outside of a club (blood showers please), and a metro train filled with vampires, the visual style for Marvel's Blade looks really unique and slick. It's also clear to see Arkane Lyon's influence on the city of Paris, especially in that first image where it looks like a crossover between the French capital and the fictional city of Dunwall.

Of course, as this is just concept art, all of these scenes could change in the final product or we may not even see any of them in the game. Considering how gorgeous these pieces are, though, it's not making the wait for Marvel's Blade any easier.