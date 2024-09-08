Marvel's Blade movie might be in trouble

Marvel's Blade may be hanging by a thread, as the reboot faces yet more internal uncertainty from the studio.

According to reputable scooper Daniel Richtman, Blade and Armor Wars are the two Marvel projects that could be on the chopping block in the coming months.

First announced as Blade during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Mahershala Ali has only made one MCU appearance as the character (sort of) in that time - that being a single off-screen line three years ago in the post-credits scene of Marvel's Eternals.

Since then, the only news regarding the project, realistically, has been bad news, with it having lost two directors, multiple actors and six writers due to changing production schedules. It's unclear if Ali is still on board.

At present, Blade is scheduled for a 7 November 2025 release date, but it's unclear and unlikely that the film has actually started production yet, so even if it doesn't get cancelled I'd expect a delay to that date (thanks, GameRant).