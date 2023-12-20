Marvel's Blade is being developed with in-house game engine

HQ

The latest release from Arkane Studios was Redfall, which premiered back in March to very mixed reviews. It was developed with Unreal Engine by Arkane Austin, but for the upcoming Marvel's Blade, Arkane Lyon will use their proprietary Void Engine (base on id Tech) instead, according to the LinkedIn profile of an employee.

Arkane Lyon have previously used Void Engine for both Dishonored 2 and Deathloop, but many people probably thought they would move on to Unreal Engine instead for their next game. Marvel's Blade is still very early in development and we probably won't get to see any trailers and much less gameplay for at least another year or two - but last week we got to take a look at three pieces of concept art over here.

Are you looking forward to hunt vampires in Paris as the Daywalker when Marvel's Blade launches for PC and Xbox Series S/X?