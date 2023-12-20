Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Blade

Marvel's Blade is being developed with in-house game engine

Arkane Lyon clearly prefers Void Engine instead of Unreal Engine.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest release from Arkane Studios was Redfall, which premiered back in March to very mixed reviews. It was developed with Unreal Engine by Arkane Austin, but for the upcoming Marvel's Blade, Arkane Lyon will use their proprietary Void Engine (base on id Tech) instead, according to the LinkedIn profile of an employee.

Arkane Lyon have previously used Void Engine for both Dishonored 2 and Deathloop, but many people probably thought they would move on to Unreal Engine instead for their next game. Marvel's Blade is still very early in development and we probably won't get to see any trailers and much less gameplay for at least another year or two - but last week we got to take a look at three pieces of concept art over here.

Are you looking forward to hunt vampires in Paris as the Daywalker when Marvel's Blade launches for PC and Xbox Series S/X?

Marvel's Blade

Related texts



Loading next content