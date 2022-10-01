Marvel's Blade has lost its director

HQ

It looks like Marvel's upcoming movie reboot of Blade might be in a bit of jeopardy, as The Hollywood Reporter has announced that the film has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, despite the movie planning to begin filming in November in Atlanta.

The reason for Tariq leaving the project, which will star Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire, is noted down as shifts in production schedule causing issues, at least that is what Marvel has said to THR in a statement.

"Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film. We appreciate Bassam's talent and all the work he's done getting Blade to where it is."

As for when Blade is expected to land in cinemas, the movie is slated to arrive on November 3, 2023. There has not been any mention as to whether Tariq's exit will change this plan, but unless a director can be locked in very soon, it's hard to see how it wouldn't in some sense.