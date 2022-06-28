Marvel's Avengers War Table dishes out the details on The Mighty Thor

Today is officially the day when Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor joins the Marvel's Avengers roster, and with that being the case, Square Enix has released a new War Table Deep Dive to talk all about the inspirations for the character and likewise about its abilities.
It's said that this iteration of the character is from an alternate timeline, and that she has been ripped from her world by the Tachyon Anomalies. In her own timeline, Jane became The Mighty Thor after getting diagnosed with cancer and after the original Asgardian Thor gave up Mjolnir and the responsibilities of the role following the A-Day tragedy.
As for how this character will differ to the Thor already in the game, her abilities are as follows:
You can check out these new moves in the War Table video below, or read about it in full here, where it's also noted that in the future, Marvel's Avengers will be expanded with two new story chapters exploring what happened to M.O.D.O.K. after players defeated his Kree Sentinel.