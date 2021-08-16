Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda's Okoye "paid no attention" to previous versions of the character

HQ

Tomorrow, Marvel's Avengers is receiving its long awaited War for Wakanda expansion, a free update that will be bringing Wakanda, Black Panther, and a whole new campaign, packed with challenges, new enemies, and opportunities to explore. Ahead of that release, we've had the chance to catch up with a bunch of the voice actors portraying a few of the iconic characters that you'll come across throughout the expansion, to get their opinions on what it was like working with, and bringing a new take on figures of such a well-known brand.

"I paid no attention to what came before me," said Debra Wilson, the voice of Okoye. "I respect what came before me, I admire what came before me, and I am inspired by what came before me, but I'm not here to mimic what came before me.

This universe of Marvel was specific to why I was hired, to bring all the essence of Okoye, the strength, the power, the drive, all of that to the table. And even more specifically, to bring everything that I do with my voice, was Beth McGuire, the dialect coach, so that I could be very specific and meticulous in the dialect. That was very important.

But, all the other important things that were already the platform, were already there, and why I was brought into this and allowed to be a part of this amazing universe of Marvel. Which is, we know that they exist, what can you bring that shows us your version of Okoye that still fits into our Marvel universe?"

The voice of Shuri, Erica Luttrell also touched on this a little further, saying, "It was clear that they welcomed new interpretations, as they are newly interpreting the characters here in this expansion. I did not. I didn't take any sort of performance notes from previous takes, though they were beautiful and I love the film."

You can take a look at the full interview where we also get Dave Fennoy's (the voice of Zawavari) take on what it's like working on a character that hasn't previously been featured on-screen - oh, and you won't want to miss the powerful ending to the video! .