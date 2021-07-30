Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda launches August 17

We've already known that Marvel's Avengers' massive War for Wakanda expansion will arrive sometime in August, but now we know exactly when and a few other interesting things.

Square Enix has announced that War for Wakanda will launch on August 17. Not only that. We're also told there will be a new War Table show the day before to show more gameplay and dive deeper into what's actually included in the very promising expansion.

What makes the latter more interesting than you might think at first is that there is something "special" planned to go along with the show. The press release already reiterates that War for Wakanda will be the biggest one yet by adding more story, Black Panther as a playable character, two new villains (including Claw) and enemy types, a giant new area to explore and do missions in, the Birnin Zana/Royal Palace Outpost, new Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions and outfits, so what could these special things be? We'll know in three weeks, but do you think it'll be anything noteworthy?