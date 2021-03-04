Marvel's Avengers update will make it more grindy and less rewarding

You're watching Advertisements

I actually got excited when I read the headline "Upcoming Cosmetic and XP Rework" in the latest blog post on Marvel's Avengers' website. Was Square Enix finally ready to make some major changes to the game in hope of fixing some of its major shortcomings? Unfortunately not. In fact, the company might be doing the opposite.

Because the changes to Marvel's Avengers' experience points system coming with the update on March 18 will make it more time-consuming to level up after reaching character level 25, as the amount of XP needed will be increased to be more like the curved systems we know from most roleplaying games. The reasoning? We're told today's straight lined XP progression has led to pacing issues, so skill points are "being rewarded too fast". This is apparently leaving new players confused and overwhelmed...Sure...That's what Ubisoft should have said when some claimed that the latest Assassin's Creed games make levelling up more time-consuming because the French company wants to sell XP Boosters. Don't be foolish. It takes time because we'd be overwhelmed otherwise...

That's not even the only controversial change the upcoming update will make. Today's cosmetic system has its faults, but one of the exciting elements of it is that some skins, emotes and nameplates can be found randomly in strongboxes spread throughout missions and as rewards for levelling up a faction. This will won't be the case anymore on March 18 because the teams want to provide "more player agency and clarity about how to obtain them by removing randomness from the process". The first step to "fix" this will be to temporarily disable the random cosmetic items drops. Items affected by this will be available at the cosmetic vendor once her store gets reworked in future updates instead, so we'll have to spend the in-game Units currency to get them. Call me cynical, but that last part sure makes it sound like there's another reason for this change: potentially making us grind more to get what we want. Even some patterns will be temporarily disabled from dropping and in certain cases replaced with additional Units to spend at the cosmetic vendor.

While being able to choose exactly what you want obviously is a good thing, another solution could have been to both keep random drops and have them at the vendor, so this, combined with the XP system rework, sure makes it sound like the main goal is to make us grind more for the good stuff. Please let me know if this is actually a great move because this just seem like something that might seal Marvel's Avengers fate.