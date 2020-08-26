Marvel's Avengers to take up 90GB on PlayStation 4

You're watching Advertisements

Last weekend, there was an open beta test for the much anticipated Marvel's Avengers, a new action-RPG developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, which so far has impressed us with its blend of action and adventure (as you can read from our beta impressions).

Now we are getting close to the game's launch, which is scheduled for September 4, and new details are begining to emerge, starting with details about the space that the game will occupy on our hard drives, at least on PlayStation 4. According to the latest info, which was revealed during a recent unboxing on Youtube channel TheRelaxingEnd (where they unpacked the Earth's Mightiest Heroes Edition of the game), Marvel's Avengers requires 90 GB of free space on Sony's console.

We're not talking about the actual size of the game - as it will likely increase with various updates, including the inevitable day-one patch - however, it looks like Marvel's Avengers will be pretty big whichever way you look at it (even more so on PS4, which is the only console where Spider-Man will feature as an exclusive).

Thanks, GamingBolt.