Marvel's Avengers roadmap update pushes Patrol Mode back and brings "toughest content to date" in its wake

It was only recently that Marvel's Avengers got a new trailer for the War for Wakanda expansion and also brought a new update that came with a few issues on PS5, but Square Enix is already looking to bring some fresh content to the game, and has released a roadmap update to give fans an idea as to what they can expect over the coming months.

First of all, it has been announced that the Patrol Mode, which will allow players to explore open War Zones, has been pushed behind the War for Wakanda expansion, meaning it won't be coming before September at the earliest by the looks of things.

In its wake, there will be a new batch of content called Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion, a selection of activities that are regarded as the "toughest content to date". This will bring a version of multiplayer Mega Hives with increased difficulty, and the update will also feature a fight with the Super-Adaptoid, except this time it will have some new abilities to watch out for.

The roadmap announcement post also revealed that everything regarded as "In Development" will be coming after War for Wakanda, and that there will be another roadmap coming in the next month or two, to inform fans about what they can look forward to past the Wakanda expansion.

Take a look at the revamped roadmap below.