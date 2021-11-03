Marvel's Avengers removes controversial microtransactions

HQ

Square Enix made it very clear pretty much from the get-go that Marvel's Avengers wouldn't have anything we'd call pay-to-win microtransactions, so parts of the Internet made its opinion very clear when last month's update introduced the XP and Fragments boosting items called Hero's Catalyset and Fragment Extractors to the Marketplace. These messages obviously reached the developers, which leads us to today's decision.

Crystal Dynamics and the rest of the team has gone on Twitter to announce that they're removing Hero's Catalyset and Fragment Extractors from the Marketplace in Marvel's Avengers today. Both of them can still be obtained through gameplay, but this decision means they can't be bought for real money any more. Great news for those with a disposable income but don't have time to grind to reach the full potential of their favourite avenger...