Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers loses its creative director

Shaun Escayg has now made a return to Naughty Dog.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Marvel's Avengers was developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal with several veterans involved in the process. One of them was the creative director Shaun Escayg, who is of course the perhaps single most important person to the project.

That's why we suspect it is quite the blow that he has now left to get a new job. Or perhaps we should call it an old job, as he is once again back at Naughty Dog. Escayg was previously Director for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and we look forward to see what he will do next for his new/old employer.

Marvel's Avengers

Thanks, GamingBolt.

Related texts

Marvel's AvengersScore

Marvel's Avengers
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It delivers one of the best stories of this generation, one that can keep up with the most iconic storylines in the Marvel universe."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy