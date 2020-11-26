Marvel's Avengers is yet to recoup its development costs

You're watching Advertisements

A recent translated transcription from a Square Enix financial report Q&A has revealed information that shows Marvel's Avengers is yet to make up its development costs. It was brought more firmly to light when Square Enix's president Yosuke Matsuda was questioned about the seven-billion Yen loss the company faced between April and September this year.

"Absent factors associated with Marvel's Avengers," the sub-segment would have been in the black. In addition to the amortization of that game's development costs, another significant factor associated with the title was the fact that we undertook a major advertising campaign at the time of its launch to make up for delays in our marketing efforts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic"

Marvel's Avengers faced a pretty poorly received launch, with lots of fans and critics showing distaste for its limited content. The game has since seen several improvements, with plenty more on the way, including the coming addition of the game's first DLC character, Kate Bishop. To see what we thought about Marvel's Avengers, check out our review right here.

Thanks, PCGamer.