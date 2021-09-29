Marvel's Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass on Thursday

HQ

Many players have as feared abandoned and maybe even forgotten Marvel's Avengers a bit more than a year after it launched, so it wasn't a big surprise when Sony and Square Enix brought the game to PlayStation Now earlier this year. Now it's PC and Xbox players' turn to get the much improved game for "free".

Did you think Microsoft revealed all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the rest of September two weeks ago? That's not the case, as the company has announced that Marvel's Avengers is heading to Game Pass on both the Cloud, consoles and PC this Thursday. This is obviously the version everyone else is playing right now, which means it includes Black Panther, the War for Wakanda expansion and everything else added for free post-launch.