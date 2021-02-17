LIVE

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on March 18

The Hawkeye DLC is also launching on the same date.

It was revealed during a showcase last night that the much-awaited PS5 and Xbox Series versions for Marvel's Avengers are finally being rolled out on March 18. Both of these versions were originally supposedly to release alongside all other formats last November, but they were later pushed back indefinitely.

The enhanced versions are a free upgrade for those who already own the game on either Xbox One or PS4. There's said to be two options included here; one that has a locked 60fps and another that bumps up the resolution. This is pretty standard and something we've seen in the next-gen versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

In addition to this, it was revealed that the game's Hawkeye DLC will also launch on March 18. Here Clint Barton as Hawkeye joins the character roster and another slice of story is coming which continues the events of the Operation Kate Bishop DLC.

What do you think about this supersized content update?

Marvel's Avengers

Thanks, VG247.

